NHIS delists 4 healthcare facilities in Bauchi

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has delisted four Healthcare Facilities (HCF) in Bauchi State over non-adherence to rules and regulations guiding the scheme.

Sani Affa, the NHIS Coordinator in the state said in a statement on Thursday in Bauchi, that the four healthcare facilities were delisted for poor performance.

The coordinator noted that the facilities were approved to provide primary and secondary healthcare services to NHIS clients but they worked in conflict with the rules guiding NHIS.

“The facilities are: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Health Centre, Peoples Clinic Ltd, Alwadata Consultants Hospital and Under-5 Health Centre all in Bauchi,”the coordinator stated. ‎

She explained that the action followed the recent assessment of NHIS programmes in healthcare facilities in the country, and warned against the violation of the scheme’s operational guidelines by existing HCF.

Affa stressed that the NHIS would not compromise standard in the ongoing efforts to sanitise the scheme.

The NHIS coordinator however, said the scheme had issued accreditation to additional 53 Healthcare Facilities (HCF) in the state.

Affa explained that the number of HCF in the state had increased from 49 to 53, adding that the scheme would scale up qualitative and affordable healthcare coverage, enforce standard, compliance and discipline.

She said that the newly accredited healthcare facilities are; 261 Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital, Nagari Medical Clinic Laboratory and Maternity and As-Salam Hospital all in Bauchi, and Katagum Medical Centre, Azare.

“The scheme accredited four existing healthcare facilities for the provision of additional secondary services in key areas of healthcare needs to complement the range of services being offered,” Affa added.

The facilities includes: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, the Bauchi State Specialist Hospital, Reeme Medicare Nigeria Limited all in Bauchi and the Federal Medical Centre, Azare.

