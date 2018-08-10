NHRC signs MOU to tackle issue of human rights violations

The National Human Rights Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Non-governmental organisation, to help tackle the issue of human rights violations.

This synergy is expected to help reduce the abuse and violation of human rights, through the training staff of the commission to effectively carry out their mandate of ensuring rights promotion and protection.

The collaboration will also aid the commission in capacity building at acquiring more resources in the election monitoring manual and also training of election observers, to enable them detect when a human rights violation occurs and who is responsible.

