Home News NHRC signs MOU to tackle issue of human rights violations
NHRC signs MOU to tackle issue of human rights violations
News
Nigeria
0

NHRC signs MOU to tackle issue of human rights violations

0
0
now viewing

NHRC signs MOU to tackle issue of human rights violations

now playing

Kenya court rejects plea for equal property rights in divorce

anthony-ojukwu-tvcnews
now playing

Senate kicks as Anthony Ojukwu resumes as NHRC boss

now playing

Nigerian security agencies debunk human rights abuse claims

The National Human Rights Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Non-governmental organisation, to help tackle the issue of human rights violations.

This synergy is expected to help reduce the abuse and violation of human rights, through the training staff of the commission to effectively carry out their mandate of ensuring rights promotion and protection.

The collaboration will also aid the commission in capacity building at acquiring more resources in the election monitoring manual and also training of election observers, to enable them detect when a human rights violation occurs and who is responsible.

Related Posts

Kenya court rejects plea for equal property rights in divorce

TVCN 0
anthony-ojukwu-tvcnews

Senate kicks as Anthony Ojukwu resumes as NHRC boss

TVCN 0

Nigerian security agencies debunk human rights abuse claims

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies