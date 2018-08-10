Home Football Nigeria Falconets beat Haiti 1-0 in 2nd under-20 FIFA women’s world cup game
Nigeria Falconets beat Haiti 1-0 in 2nd under-20 FIFA women’s world cup game
Football
Sports
0

Nigeria Falconets beat Haiti 1-0 in 2nd under-20 FIFA women’s world cup game

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria Falconets beat Haiti 1-0 in 2nd under-20 FIFA women’s world cup game

now playing

Germany beats Nigerian Falconets 1-0 in thrilling world cup opener

Rasheedat Ajibade scored the only goal as Nigeria got their Under-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign on track with a 1-0 win over Haiti in Saint Malo on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Kerly Théus was called to duty as early as one minute when she dived at full stretch to make a save from Rasheedat Ajibade’s cross.

Haiti played with confidence and passed the ball around as they took the game to Nigeria.

The Falconets were awarded a penalty kick when Imo was fouled in the box by Dougenie Joseph.

Skipper Ajibade kept her cool to convert the spot kick in the 36 minute.

The Falconets will next play China in their final group match.

Related Posts

Germany beats Nigerian Falconets 1-0 in thrilling world cup opener

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies