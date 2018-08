Nigeria will join five other countries to vie for the hosting of the IAAF World Championships in 2025.

This was disclosed by Ibrahim Gusau, the president of Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

Gusau says the Sports Ministry and the Nigerian government have given the go ahead for a bid to be presented for the hosting of the Championships, the first in Africa.

Abuja is the proposed host city as renovations will be made to the National stadium.

