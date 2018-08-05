Nigeria inches to becoming third world largest exporter of gas

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd., says its ongoing plans to reach a Final Investment Decision on its Train-7 project by December will make Nigeria the 3rd World largest gas exporter.

The NLNG General Manager Production, Mr Tayo Ogini, said this while making a presentation on the facility located at Bonny Island.

The presentation was to acquaint the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, who visited the plant to see the progress made on the project so far.

Nigeria is presently the fourth exporter of gas in the world.

The NLNG has six operational trains (gas plants).

The first train was built in 1989 but by 2007 till date, plans to build Trains 7 and 8 were shelved.

The six trains have a combined capacity to produce 22 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Share this: Tweet



