Nigeria, UK sign agreements on Security, Economic devt
Nigeria, UK sign agreements on Security, Economic devt

Nigeria, UK sign agreements on Security, Economic devt

Image result for Nigeria, UK sign agreements on Security, Economic devtThe Nigerian Government and the United Kingdom have signed bilateral agreements on defence, security partnership, as well as a comprehensive agreement on economic development.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this to reporters at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari welcomed British Prime Minister Theresa May to the Aso Villa in Abuja on August 29, 2018.

Upon her arrival in Abuja, she inspected a guard of honour and was welcomed by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa-Bello.

The agreements followed a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and British Prime Minister, Theresa May, at the State House in the nation’s capital.

According to the minister, the agreements between both countries cover a wide range of aspects.

 

