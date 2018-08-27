Home News Nigerian Army kills three terrorists in Borno
Nigerian Army kills three terrorists in Borno
Image result for Nigerian Army kills three terrorists in BornoThe Nigerian Army said its troops have killed three Boko Haram insurgents while on fighting patrol in Kukawa in Baga Local Government Area in Borno on Sunday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri on Monday.

He said that the troops, while on fighting patrol at Kukawa general area got information on the terrorists’ activities in Kalamari village, 30 Kilometres to Kukawa town.

Chukwu said the insurgents who were on a looting and extortion spree in the village were intercepted by troops of troops of 82 Division Task Force Brigade Deployed in the area.

The director listed items recovered from the terrorist to include, three AK 47 rifles; two magazines and four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

