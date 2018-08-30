Home Football Nigerian Guinness world record holder attempts to set new records
Nigerian Guinness world record holder attempts to set new records
Nigerian Guinness world record holder attempts to set new records

Nigerian Guinness world record holder attempts to set new records

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to visit Nigeria today

Federal agency warns of floods in seven states

10,000 PDP members defect to APC as Kwankwaso declares for Presidency

Nigeria, UK sign agreements on Security, Economic devt

British PM, Theresa May meets Buhari in Abuja, departs for Lagos

The Nigerian man who holds two Guinness World Record for walking the longest distance

The Nigerian man who holds two Guinness World Record for walking the longest distance with the ball on his head and cycling the longest distance with the ball on his head is at it again.

Following up his previous feats two years ago, Harrison Chinedu is looking to set a combined record in one day.

with the ball on his head and cycling the longest distance with the ball on his head is at it again.

Following up his previous feats two years ago, Harrison Chinedu is looking to set a combined record in one day.

Chinedu is planning a new world record of walking and cycling with the ball balanced on his head over a longer distance in one day.

Walking from Mowe just outside Lagos Chinedu balanced a ball on his head to the national stadium in Surulere, a distance of 48 kilometres.

