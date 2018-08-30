Nigerian Guinness world record holder attempts to set new records

The Nigerian man who holds two Guinness World Record for walking the longest distance

The Nigerian man who holds two Guinness World Record for walking the longest distance with the ball on his head and cycling the longest distance with the ball on his head is at it again.

Following up his previous feats two years ago, Harrison Chinedu is looking to set a combined record in one day.

Chinedu is planning a new world record of walking and cycling with the ball balanced on his head over a longer distance in one day.

Walking from Mowe just outside Lagos Chinedu balanced a ball on his head to the national stadium in Surulere, a distance of 48 kilometres.

