Nigerian nurses tasked on respect for professional ethics

Nigeria’s nurses have been advised to be more creatively determined to take the profession to the next level.

This was part of the Keynote address delivered at the Inaugural ceremony of the Retired Nurses Administrators Heathcare Initiative in Lagos.

Health Correspondent, Jacqueline Ogoh, reports that it was a gathering of retired nurses, but not tired as they said and apex nurses of the 26 General Hospitals, under the Lagos Health Service Commission, as well as top government officials.

The retired nurses who maintained they still have a lot they can contribute to government policies and programmes through consultations and official appointments, had, yet more guiding words, for younger nurses.

Asked if there are adequate penalties for nurses who divert hospital drugs for sale to make personal gains, Government representatives spared no word, on disciplinary actions, against culprits.

Relatives of patients, undergoing treatment, were advised to stick to visitation rules to avoid the disruption of healthcare administration..and the nursing were advised to get more determined to influence legislative decisions, that will ensure the profession, operates on the appropriate pedestal always.

