The APC leader in Lagos Central Senatorial district, Jamila Muazu-Olukosi has called on women to support one another and be actively involved in politics.

She organised a programme, targeting women’s health and the importance of women in politics.

More than 100 women received free breast and cervical cancer screening and lecture.

Muazu-Olukosi says the essence of the programme, is to add her voice to the awareness, to increase female participation in governance.

Share this: Tweet