Nigerians urged to embrace organs donation after death

Nigerian government and the people have been asked to embrace the tradition of organs donation after death which has been helping to save lives in developed nations.

It is carried out under a scheme in which a person legally signs before death, that whatever organ he or she prefers to donate to the needy immediately after death can be removed to curb needless loss of lives.

Health correspondent, Jacqueline Ogoh reports that in the developed nations, organs are not just donated by the living. The dead also compassionately contribute vital organs like the heart, the lungs and the liver, to keep the living, alive.

In developed nations, everyone is taken to be a potential organ donor. So they operate the OPT-IN and OPT-OUT system. If you don’t want your organs donated when you die, you would have to opt out.

Experts say about 18,000 Nigerians come up with kidney issues, annually. But only about 50 undergo transplant.

Nigerians are advised to help those in need of organs as a priceless service to humanity.. and to begin to take bold steps towards signing for their organs to be donated to the needy when they die, as that has formed part of the strength of many nations.

Even as these compassionate appeals are being made,the government is also being advised to re-channel recovered funds into saving lives, which can be managed in conjunction with the transplant association of Nigeria, to curb needless deaths.

