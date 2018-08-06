Home News Nine Youth Corp members drown in Taraba river
Nine Youth Corp members drown in Taraba river
News
Nigeria
0

Nine Youth Corp members drown in Taraba river

0
0
now viewing

Nine Youth Corp members drown in Taraba river

now playing

Gambian first lady in Nigeria, visits child and neonatal patients at Abuja hospital

now playing

Kano deputy governor hurriedly resigns for fear of impeachment - Govt

now playing

Almost 400 migrants rescued off Spanish coast this weekend

now playing

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo declares for president

now playing

APC, hurriedly packaged to achieve electoral victory in 2015- Kwara state Governor

Taraba State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Florence Yaakugh, has confirmed the death of Nine serving corp members in the state who  were on Saturday drowned in a river in Gashaka local government area of the State while having picnic.

She disclosed that four bodies out of the nine have been recovered while efforts are being made to recover the remaining five bodies .

According to her  everything is being done to recover the remaining five bodies still trapped in the river describing  the incident as shocking and one of the darkest days of her career.

The incident is coming barely 24 hours after the NYSC Director General, Maj. Gen. Zachare Kazaure visited the NYSC orientation camp in the state where he addressed the 2018 Batch B Corp members.

The Corp members had gone to the river side for a picnic when suddenly the river overflowed due to rainfall at nearby communities and submerged them.

The four recovered bodies, whose names are withheld comprised of two males and two females and are reported to be indigenes of Delta, Edo, Imo and Enugu states.

Meanwhile, the Lamdo of Gashaka, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Zubeiru Hamman Gabdo has expressed deep shock over the incident describing it as a monumental loss to the country.

He however prayed God to grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss as well as for the repose of their souls.

Related Posts

Gambian first lady in Nigeria, visits child and neonatal patients at Abuja hospital

TVCN 0

Kano deputy governor hurriedly resigns for fear of impeachment – Govt

TVCN 0

Almost 400 migrants rescued off Spanish coast this weekend

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies