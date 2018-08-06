Nine Youth Corp members drown in Taraba river

Taraba State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Florence Yaakugh, has confirmed the death of Nine serving corp members in the state who were on Saturday drowned in a river in Gashaka local government area of the State while having picnic.

She disclosed that four bodies out of the nine have been recovered while efforts are being made to recover the remaining five bodies .

According to her everything is being done to recover the remaining five bodies still trapped in the river describing the incident as shocking and one of the darkest days of her career.

The incident is coming barely 24 hours after the NYSC Director General, Maj. Gen. Zachare Kazaure visited the NYSC orientation camp in the state where he addressed the 2018 Batch B Corp members.

The Corp members had gone to the river side for a picnic when suddenly the river overflowed due to rainfall at nearby communities and submerged them.

The four recovered bodies, whose names are withheld comprised of two males and two females and are reported to be indigenes of Delta, Edo, Imo and Enugu states.

Meanwhile, the Lamdo of Gashaka, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Zubeiru Hamman Gabdo has expressed deep shock over the incident describing it as a monumental loss to the country.

He however prayed God to grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss as well as for the repose of their souls.

