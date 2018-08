Nigeria’s agricultural exports revenue has been projected to reach $4.4 billion about N1.6 trillion by the end of 2018.

This was disclosed by Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Projects.

The Managing Director NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulhameed said the agency has disbursed $373 million to farmers last year to increase production of export crops.

Abdulhameed added that NIRSAL will work with banks to guarantee 75 percent of loans to agriculture.

