NLC boss insists fake news threatens Nigeria's existence
NLC boss insists fake news threatens Nigeria’s existence

Image result for Ayuba wabbaOrganised labour has raised alarm over the damning negative effect of fake news on Nigeria’s peaceful co-existence. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, at a meeting with Executive members of Radio. Television and Theatre Workers Union of Nigeria, RATTAWU, ahead of the union’s 40th anniversary, underscored the place of genuine and credible information in a thriving democracy as Nigeria’s.

The forum also provided an opportunity for RATTAWU to substantiate its directive to its members not to partake in the recent industrial action embarked upon by staff of News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

