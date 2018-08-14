Home Business NNPC, Seplat sign agreement to deliver 3.4bscfd of gas By 2020
NNPC, Seplat sign agreement to deliver 3.4bscfd of gas By 2020
NNPC, Seplat sign agreement to deliver 3.4bscfd of gas By 2020

NNPC, Seplat sign agreement to deliver 3.4bscfd of gas By 2020

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) have signed five agreements to expedite the development of a project aimed at delivering about 3.4 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day by 2020.

The project, Assa North and Ohaji South (ANOH) gas development scheme, is one of the 7 Critical Gas Development Projects (7CGDP) which is aimed at boosting gas production and infrastructure development.

The MoU signed include: the AGPC Shareholders Agreement between AGPC, NGPTC and Seplat; AGPC Share Subscription Agreement between AGPC, NGPTC and Seplat; Wet Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement between, NNPC, Seplat and AGPC; Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement between AGPC and Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC); and Gas Marketing Agreement between AGPC and NGMC.

The Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company (NGPTC) and the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) are all Gas and Power subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which is saddled with the responsibilities of managing the nation’s abundant hydrocarbon resources on behalf of the Federal Government.

