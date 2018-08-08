Home Business NNPC to make domestic market value
Image result for NNPC to make domestic market valueThe Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said government’s effort at attracting investors into its gas utilisation drive and creating value for the economy is responsible for different gas prices in the domestic market.

Chief Operating Officer, NNPC Upstream, Bello Rabiu says currently there is a gas price for power, which is different from that of industries and gas-based industries such as fertilizers and petrochemicals.

According to Rabiu, part of the reason for the gas master plan is to make the domestic gas market viable and reduce entry barriers.

NNPC Upstream COO added that the goal is for Nigerian companies to compete favourably with companies that produce similar products around the world.

