Home News No automatic ticket for APC aspirants towards 2019 elections – Bola Tinubu
No automatic ticket for APC aspirants towards 2019 elections – Bola Tinubu
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

No automatic ticket for APC aspirants towards 2019 elections – Bola Tinubu

0
0
now viewing

No automatic ticket for APC aspirants towards 2019 elections – Bola Tinubu

now playing

30-foot container kills two persons along Ibadan-Lagos expressway

now playing

Elections budget: Reps committee meets with INEC leadership

now playing

Saraki must relinquish his position, APC insists

now playing

TVC's Ovieteme George wins NCDMB award for Oil & Gas report

now playing

2019: Youths charge party leaders to reduce cost of nomination forms

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared that the party will not give automatic tickets to aspirants in the 2019 elections.

He says all aspirants seeking to fly the party’s flag next year, will pass through direct primary elections to emerge.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke at a stakeholders meeting of the party held in lagos.

Stakeholders at the meeting passed a vote of confidence on the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and urged him to continue in the direction he is leading the party.

Related Posts

30-foot container kills two persons along Ibadan-Lagos expressway

TVCN 0

Elections budget: Reps committee meets with INEC leadership

TVCN 0

Saraki must relinquish his position, APC insists

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies