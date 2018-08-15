No automatic ticket for APC aspirants towards 2019 elections – Bola Tinubu

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared that the party will not give automatic tickets to aspirants in the 2019 elections.

He says all aspirants seeking to fly the party’s flag next year, will pass through direct primary elections to emerge.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke at a stakeholders meeting of the party held in lagos.

Stakeholders at the meeting passed a vote of confidence on the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and urged him to continue in the direction he is leading the party.

