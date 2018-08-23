Home News No released timetables for our party’s primaries yet – APC
No released timetables for our party’s primaries yet – APC
The All Progressives Congrss (APC) has denied releasing any time table for the conduct of its state/national assembly, governorship and presidential primaries.

According to ma press statement signed by the Ag. National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, he stated the one being circulated is fake and should be disregarded.

“Our attention has been drawn to a timetable circulating in the social media and published today (August 23, 2018) in Daily Times Newspaper, purportedly for the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for State House of Assembly, National Assembly, Governorship and Presidential positions.

“The timetable is fake and should be disregarded. The Party is yet to announce its official timetable for the listed primaries”, he stated.

 

