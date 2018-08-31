NYSC: Adamawa, Taraba Govts assure corps members of adequate security 

The Adamawa and Taraba state Governments have assured corp members posted to the state of adequate security .

No fewer than 1,760 Corps members for Batch B (stream II) posted to Adamawa and Taraba States are at present receiving joint orientation course at Bajambure NYSC orientation camp Yola, Adamawa State.

Declaring the camp open, Gov Jibrilla Bindow assured adequate security throughout the mandatory service year.

The Gov. who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Umar Bindir, gave out five cows and 50 bags of rice to support feeding of the corps members.

In his address, the State Coordinator of the scheme of, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed lauded the state government for its commitment to security and welfare of corps members, adding that the development assures them the confidence to serve in the state.

Mohammed tasked the fresh graduates to live up to expectation as camp life is highly regimental.

Taraba Coordinator, Mrs Florence Yaakugh advised corps members in the state to be cautious of their security by lodging their movements to NYSC authority.

