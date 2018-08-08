Home Business Obiano vows to block loopholes in IGR collection
Image result for Obiano vows to block loopholes in IGR collectionAnambra state government has restated its resolve to block loopholes where the state internally generated revenue escapes into private pockets. The governor Willie Obiano expresses regret that funds accrue to the state government ended up in private purses, but vows to nip the trend in the board to improve the state IGR.

The was made known as the parade of four illegal government levies collectors operating in Onitsha and Ogbaru LGAs axis, apprehended by the Ogbaru LG chairman, Arinze Awogu accompanied by the state security service.

Addressing journalists in Awka, the Anmabra state commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Christian Madubuko expresses disappointment that the suspects had alleged they were remitting certain amount of money to his account without being able to identify who the commissioner is.

The criminals who confess to the crime said they were given authorization by someone they did not know is not a genuine gent of government.

The commissioner, who said he is not deterred by the blackmail, reiterates his resolve to sustain the fight against illegal levy collection and ensure legitimate money accrues to the state are remitted to the later.

