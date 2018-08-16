ODIEC fixes December 1 for local govt polls

The Ondo state Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has fixed December the first, 2018 for fresh council polls.

The Chairman of the commission, Professor Yomi Dinakin announced this while addressing a stakeholders’ meeting at the headquarters of the commission in Akure, the state capital.

The elections will be conducted for eighteen local government chairmen and two hundred and three Councillors.

The council polls will hold despite a suit filed by the sacked Councils bosses elected under the administration of Olusegun Mimiko.

