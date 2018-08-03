Home News #OffaRobbery: Court grants Kwara gov’s P.A. bail
#OffaRobbery: Court grants Kwara gov’s P.A. bail
#OffaRobbery: Court grants Kwara gov’s P.A. bail

#OffaRobbery: Court grants Kwara gov’s P.A. bail

#OffaRobbery: Court puts IGP on notice over detention of Gov. Ahmed's PA

Offa robbery: Coalition of Civil Society groups demands Saraki's resignation

#OffaRobbery: Kwara governor calls for thorough investigation

Offa robbery: Police's invitation to Saraki, a witch-hunt - NCP Chieftain

Banks still shut one month after Offa bank robbery

Image result for #OffaRobbery: Court grants bail to governor Ahmed's P.A., Olalekan AlabiKwara State High Court in Ilorin has granted an interim bail of N20 million to Olalekan Alabi, the Personal Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Alabi has been in police custody in Abuja since May the 30, over his alleged link with the suspects of the Offa banks robbery.

Justice Yusuf granted the bail after carefully considering the oral application by Alabi’s counsel, Adebayo Adelodun.

Adelodun had last month, moved an exparte motion praying for the release of his client from police custody.

