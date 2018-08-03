OffaRobbery: Court grants Kwara gov’s P.A. bail

Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has granted an interim bail of N20 million to Olalekan Alabi, the Personal Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Alabi has been in police custody in Abuja since May the 30, over his alleged link with the suspects of the Offa banks robbery.

Justice Yusuf granted the bail after carefully considering the oral application by Alabi’s counsel, Adebayo Adelodun.

Adelodun had last month, moved an exparte motion praying for the release of his client from police custody.

