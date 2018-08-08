Ogun AD guber aspirant condemns NASS invasion

A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Ogun State, Oluwaseyi Olufade-Olowokere has asked those in positions of authority to be responsible for their actions.

The gubernatorial candidate made this known in Abeokuta while reacting to the invasion of the national assembly complex by men of the Department of State Service.

He noted that until the citizens show concern for their actions against others, the country may not be taken seriously by the international community

He described the act as a shame for a country like Nigeria which is regarded as the most populated in Africa.

