Ogun State residents assured of safer roads by FRSC

Ogun State residents have been assured safer roads by the federal road safety commission (FRSC).

The FRSC assured the state residents of its commitment to ensuring safer roads to reduce accidents to the barest minimum.

Sector Commander in the state, Mr. Clement Oladele gave this assurance while speaking with a News agency on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Mr. Oladele said that the command had intensified efforts in its public enlightenment campaign and insisting that motorists comply with traffic rules and regulations.

The sector commander said at least, 820 traffic offenders were apprehended for various offences during the 2018 Eld-El-Kabir celebrations in the state.

Clement Oladele said;

“The offenders were arrested for various offences like seat belt violation, tyre violations and failure to install speed limiting device.”

Also adding that the figure was more than 480 traffic offenders apprehended during the same celebration in 2017.

He further explained that FRSC personnel were able to rescue 39 accident victims from 24 crashes, so far this year, compared to 25 rescued from five crashes in 2017.

