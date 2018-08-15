Okitipupa artisans protest power outage, vow to discontinue paying taxes

The ancient town of Okitipupa in Ondo State was on Wednesday, shut down by hundreds of protesters, over power outage that has persisted in the area for the past ten years.

The demonstrators made up of artisans, such as welders, tailors, electricians among others, marched through major streets of Okitipupa to vent their anger.

Chanting solidarity songs, the aggrieved protesters vowed not to allow elections hold in the area next year.

The protesting artisans, who were joined by youths and traders, issued a fourteen-day

ultimatum to the Federal and State Governments to restore electricity to the area or face more mass action.

They also vowed not to pay their taxes, until the State Government intervenes.

