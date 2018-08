The chairman of Mega Peoples Party in Ondo state, Biyi Poroye has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti corruption crusade.

Poroye was speaking at Ilaje and Okitipupa local government councils where he inaugurated executive members of the two councils.

He said the president’s way of fighting corruption should be commended by every Nigerian.

Poroye noted Mega party would continue to embark on aggressive campaigns to woo new members to its fold.

