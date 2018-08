A group of youths, under the auspices of United Actions for Democracy (UAD) from the south senatorial district of Ondo state shutdown the Benin/ore road on Wednesday, over ten years of power outrage.

The protest which lasted several hours, paralyzed socio-economic activities in Ore and its environs and left many travellers stranded in traffic .

They carried placards with various inscriptions and issued a fourteen day ultimatum to the government to address the situation.

Share this: Tweet