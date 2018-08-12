Ooni, Ngige challenge youths to become entrepreneurs

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and the minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige said youths need to embrace entrepreneurship skills to become self reliant.

The duo stated this at a Youth economic summit in Ife city hall, Osun state on Saturday.

TVC’s Rafiu Hammed reports that the need to drastically reduce unemployment gave birth to the summit three years ago, and hundreds of people have become job creators rather than job seekers with the effort of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

For this year’s edition, over one hundred youths are to be trained in software development.

Oba Ogunwusi said, youth must be productive and as well focus on how to contribute their quotas to the development of the state and the nation at large.

The royal Father enjoined political leaders to set aside their differences and come together with the intention of making Nigeria a better place.

The minister of labour and productivity, Chris Ngige represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Ibukun Odushote said the Federal government has reduced unemployment in the country through its various intervention programmes.

Odusote assured that Government would continue to partner private organizations in the area of youth engagement.

20 outstanding youths are to receive free laptops and cash gifts after the training.

