Osinbajo, Dalung in closed door meeting over FIFA threat

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo , is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung.

The acting president and the sports minister went in for the meeting shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

The reason for the meeting was not yet known at press time but it might not be unconnected with the threat by world football ruling body to sanction Nigeria over government interference.

Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), had earlier met with the acting president before commencement of the FEC.

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Tuesday threatened to suspend the Nigeria and Ghana football federations over government interference.

Nigeria will face the wrath of world football’s governing body unless “the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) offices are not handed back to the legitimate NFF executive committee under President Amaju Melvin Pinnick”, a FIFA statement warned.

