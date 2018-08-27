Home America Osinbajo holds town hall meeting with Nigerian residents in U.S.
Osinbajo holds town hall meeting with Nigerian residents in U.S.
Image result for Osinbajo holds town hall meeting with Nigerian residents in U.S.Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the prudent management of National Resources rather than geographical restructuring, will lift the nation out of Poverty.He said this while fielding questions from a cross-section of Nigerians at a town hall meeting in Minnesota, United States of America.

State house Correspondent Mariah Olasehinde reports that Nigerians living in Minnesota, USA, are desirous of a change in the negative narrative and perception of Nigeria and in this town hall meeting, vigourously engage Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the state of the nation’s economy.

Their questions seem endless, as if they are determined not to give the Vice President a breathing space, and touch on all sectors in Nigeria.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is undeterred and patiently gives convincing responses to their queries

