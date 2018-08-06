Osinbajo laments death of nine Youth Corps members

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed regret and sadness over the tragic deaths of nine National Youth Service Corps members in a River in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

They were among 22 youth corps members who had gone on a picnic around the area when the incident happened.

Extending condolences to the families and relations of the victims on behalf of himself and the Federal Government, the acting president said the nation had lost some of its talented and productive young people in their prime.

Gov Ishaku condoles

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has condoled the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and families of nine corps members who drowned in a river in the state on Saturday.

Ishaku, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu described the incident as unfortunate, pathetic and regrettable.

Ishaku advised corps members to always inform officials of the NYSC and authorities of their primary assignments before they travel for the state to provide adequate security and safety coverage.

Seven bodies recovered

Meanwhile, the state coordinator of NYSC, Florence Yaakugh disclosed that seven corpses were discovered.

According to her, searching exercise is still on to find the remaining two.

It would be recalled that nine of 22 corps members who participated in a picnic last Saturday drowned in a River in Gashaka local government of Taraba after a sudden surge.

