Osinbajo sacks DSS DG, Lawal Daura

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed the immediate sack of the Director General of State Security Service, Lawal Daura.

In a statement released by the Senior Special assistant on media and publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande,the DG has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.

Why Daura was sacked

And the sudden sack of Lawal Daura could be connected to the drama which played out Tuesday morning at the entrance of the national assembly complex .

Lawmakers were denied access into the complex by Operatives of the Department of State Service, who said they were acting on orders.

The security officials who took over the entrance of the National Assembly this morning eventually allowed the lawmakers inside the complex after thorough scrutiny.

Osinbajo condemns NASS Takeover

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo describes the unauthorized takeover of the National Assembly complex as a gross violation of constitutional order Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said the action was done without the knowledge of the Presidency.

Osinbajo assures Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.

