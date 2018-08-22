Osinbajo visits Lagos, says APC remains strong despite gale of defection

At a meeting with party faithful in Lagos, he extolled the principles of the APC and asked Nigerians to believe in the promises of the Buhari administration.

It was a homecoming for the vice president, ptofessor yemi osinbajo,as Community leaders and party faithful in somolu and bariga local government areas trooped enmasse to show their support for one of their own.

One after the other, members of the party thanked the buhari administration for introducing and supporting developmental programmes for Nigerians.

In response to their plea, the Prof Osinbajo gave an assurance that the current administration is ready to take Nigerians out of poverty with its social intervention programmes.

Speaking on the gale of defection sweeping across the country, osinbajo emphasized that the APC remains strong as always.

Share this: Tweet



