Home News Osinbajo visits site of collapsed building in Abuja
Osinbajo visits site of collapsed building in Abuja
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Osinbajo visits site of collapsed building in Abuja

0
0
now viewing

Osinbajo visits site of collapsed building in Abuja

now playing

Total blackout looms as GENCOs warn power plants may shut down

now playing

2019: NASS Committees to decide source of INEC budget funding

now playing

Slain APC chieftain, Bunmi Ojo buried in Ido-Ekiti amid tears

now playing

Court grants Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe bail

now playing

Udo Udoma, INEC boss defend 2019 elections’ budget

Image result for Osinbajo visits site of collapsed building in AbujaTwo persons have died in an under construction four-storey building that collapsed at the Jabi district of the Federal capital territory, Abuja on Friday afternoon.The incident, which occurred during a heavy down pour, left residents sad. At least 18 people are trapped beneath the rubble of the four-storey building which collapsed around 1.30pm.

Our Correspondent reports that two persons have so far been reported dead and while 5 others have been rescued. Emergency response Team at the scene said the building may have collapsed due to structural failure.

The building, said to be over twenty years old, had been abandoned until recently when construction resumed. It was still undergoing construction when the collapse happened.

Eyewitness said that workers were on site when the incident occurred.

Osinbajo visits
Acting president Yemi Osinbajo also paid a visit to the scene of the incident, late in the evening

As at the time of this report members of the emergency management response team were desperately trying to rescue more persons stuck under the rubble.

Related Posts

Total blackout looms as GENCOs warn power plants may shut down

TVCN 0

2019: NASS Committees to decide source of INEC budget funding

TVCN 0

Slain APC chieftain, Bunmi Ojo buried in Ido-Ekiti amid tears

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies