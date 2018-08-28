Osun 2018: APC vows not to buy votes

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Regional Integration, Wale Alabi, said the All Progressive Congress will not be involved in vote buying before and during the September the 22nd governorship election.

Alabi Stated this during the official campaign flag off of “Osun R-Connect”, a voluntary group in the APC set up to sensitise and remind the people what Governor Aregbesola and APC led government have done in the last 8 years.

Alabi said the APC is not in anyway nurturing the idea of vote buying urging the electorate to vote massively for the candidate of the All progressives congress, Gboyega Oyetola.

