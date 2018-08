The Osun State Coalition for Good Governance and Community Development has condemned the emergence of Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the People Democratic Party.

The group said it is ready to mobilise people of the state against Adeleke contesting the September the 22nd Governorship election.

It also challenged the PDP candidate to present his certificate to the public, urging the electorate not to compromise merit and competence while casting their votes.

