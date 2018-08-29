Osun 2018: Oshiomhole inaugurates 63-member National campaign council

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has inaugurated a 63-member high-powered National Campaign Council, for the Osun State Governorship Election.

The Campaign Council is chaired by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who will lead members of the committee to Osun State.

Oshiomole said the importance of Osun is appreciated by the party.

He added that the party will apply it’s body of experience to sustain the values and the ideals of the Party, which is based on transparent elections on the basis of one man, one vote.

