Osun 2018: Youths advised to vote right, shun violence
Osun 2018: Youths advised to vote right, shun violence

Image result for Voting in NigeriaYouths in Osun state have been enjoined to vote right and shun violence in the September 22nd governorship election.

This was the message of Gboyega Oyetola, the APC governorship candidate, when he featured on the programme tagged ‘Online Media Hangout with Oyetola’.

Rasheed Rasheed reports that the role of the youth in the electoral process cannot be overemphasized,
and paying cognizance to this fact, the APC governorship candidate Gboyega Oyetola is here to hang out with the youths of Osun state.

Representatives of youth groups across the state engaged the governorship candidate on issues bordering on his manifestoes and action plan for the youths if he emerges as the state governor. Just like the youths, wives of traditional rulers in Ife district endorsed Oyetola’s candidature.

Wife of the governorship candidate also hosted children to a special Eid-l-Kabir party. The hangout gave these youth groups the opportunity to endorse the candidature of Gboyega Oyetola.

