Oyetola expresses optimism about winning Osun Gov race

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Osun state Governorship election Gboyega Oyetola has expressed optimism of winning the September 22nd governorship election in the state.

Oyetola in an exclusive interview with tvc’s senior political correspondent Ayodele Ozugbakun applauded the achievements of the current administration led by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

He promised to consolidate on the various laudable projects of the apc led government in the state He also says he is working with other aspirants to achieve victory for the party ahead of the polls.

Share this: Tweet



