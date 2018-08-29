Oyetola promises inclusive governance in Osun

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 22 governorship election in Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to run an inclusive government if elected governor of the state.

He stated this while responding to a request by the traditional rulers in Osun state.

The custodians of tradition have asked the APC governorship candidate to spread governance to lesser cities, if he gets elected. They made the request, while on a rural advocacy visit to the candidate.

Correspondent Rasheed Rasheed reports that the traditional stool is a revered institution, especially in Yoruba land. Aside being a spiritual interface, they also act as the mouthpiece of their various towns and villages.

Ascribing the success of Rauf Aregbesola’s administration to the support of people like Gboyega Oyetola,

the Obas pledged their support for the APC governorship candidate.

The consultation train of Gboyega Oyetola also visited the traditional heads of various communities that make up Osogbo, the state capital, where the governorship candidate emphasized on the need to involve community leaders in governance.

The royal heads and community leaders agree that all hands must be on deck in having Gboyega Oyetola as Osun state governor come September the 22nd 2018.

