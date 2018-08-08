Ozubulu killings: Family members, survivors hold 1st memorial service

Relatives of the persons who lost their lives last August, at Saint Philip Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra State are calling on the government to bring the perpetrators of the killings to book.The families and relatives of the deceased said this during one year remembrance anniversary of the 12 victims who died in Ozobulu killings.

Presiding priest and Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Bishop Martins Ibeneme, encouraged the worshipers to take solace in God.

Representatives of different families, who lost their love ones in the regrettable incident, took turns to express their grief over the killings, demanding that the culprits should not be left unpunished.

As they mark the first anniversary of the shooting family members and survivors of the shooting, the desire is that residents look beyond the sad incident.

