Home News Ozubulu killings: Family members, survivors hold 1st memorial service
Ozubulu killings: Family members, survivors hold 1st memorial service
News
Nigeria
0

Ozubulu killings: Family members, survivors hold 1st memorial service

0
0
now viewing

Ozubulu killings: Family members, survivors hold 1st memorial service

now playing

Ngige mobbed in Anambra at APC stakeholders meeting

now playing

Court adjourns hearing Ozubulu killings suspects until May

Ekwunife-TVCNews
now playing

Former Senator Ekwunife describes removal as judicial impropriety

now playing

APGA's Umeh wins Anambra Central Senatorial seat

now playing

President Buhari’s 2018 Budget speech – Full Text

Image result for Ozubulu killings: Family members, survivors hold one year memorial serviceRelatives of the persons who lost their lives last August, at Saint Philip Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra State are calling on the government to bring the perpetrators of the killings to book.The families and relatives of the deceased said this during one year remembrance anniversary of the 12 victims who died in Ozobulu killings.

Presiding priest and Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Bishop Martins Ibeneme, encouraged the worshipers to take solace in God.

Representatives of different families, who lost their love ones in the regrettable incident, took turns to express their grief over the killings, demanding that the culprits should not be left unpunished.

As they mark the first anniversary of the shooting family members and survivors of the shooting, the desire is that residents look beyond the sad incident.

Related Posts

Ngige mobbed in Anambra at APC stakeholders meeting

TVCN 0

Court adjourns hearing Ozubulu killings suspects until May

TVCN 0
Ekwunife-TVCNews

Former Senator Ekwunife describes removal as judicial impropriety

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies