Palestinians protesters clash with Israeli forces

Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces on Friday, during protests in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near the West Bank city of Nablus.

Israeli security forces fired stun and smoke grenades at the demonstrators, who burnt tyres and tThe protest was against U.S. President Donald Trump’s deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who are seeking a state in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Most countries consider settlements that Israel has built in territory it captured in the 1967 Middle East war to be illegal.

Israel disputes that its settlements are illegal and says their future should be determined in peace talks with the Palestinians.

