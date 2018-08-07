PDP Ilorin West members defect to APC, burn membership cards

Former members of the Ilorin West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party have burnt their membership cards.

They have also repainted their secretariat building to the colour of the All Progressives Congress, to reflect membership of their new party.

Chairman, Abdulsalam Sulaiman, says 95 per cent of PDP members in the council have defected to the APC.

The new members have been charged to work towards ensuring that APC emerges victorious in next year’s elections. Ilorin West Local Government is where the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, hails from.

