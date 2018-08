The PDP in Katsina state has promised a level playing ground for all its members including those who recently defected to the party.

The party’s state chairman, Salisu Majigiri said shortly after receiving two members of the APC Akida faction into the party.

He said the PDP is mapping out strategies on how it will regain power in Katsina state.

The party is also set to round off it’s campaigns for the forthcoming Katsina Northern Senatorial District By elections.

