PDP reveals manifesto ahead of Osun governorship poll

The People’s Democratic Party in Osun State has unveiled its manifesto for the people of the state ahead the September 22nd Governorship election.

State Chairman of the Party, Soji Adagunodo and the party’s Governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke said the manifesto is anchored on their six point agenda towards repositioning the state.

These include economic rejuvenation, agricultural revolution, restructured education system, improved workers welfare among others.

They expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious with a promise to run a peaceful campaign in all the 30 local governments in the state.

