Home News PDP reveals manifesto ahead of Osun governorship poll
PDP reveals manifesto ahead of Osun governorship poll
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

PDP reveals manifesto ahead of Osun governorship poll

0
0
now viewing

PDP reveals manifesto ahead of Osun governorship poll

now playing

Lamido accuses APC of courting 'more corrupt' persons than PDP

now playing

Makarfi promises to restructure Nigeria if elected president

now playing

Kano PDP endorses Dankwambo as party's Presidential candidate

now playing

Certificate saga: I have been vindicated - Adeleke

now playing

PDP Ilorin West members defect to APC, burn membership cards

Image result for PDP reveals manifesto ahead of Osun governorship pollThe People’s Democratic Party in Osun State has unveiled its manifesto for the people of the state ahead the September 22nd Governorship election.

State Chairman of the Party, Soji Adagunodo and the party’s Governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke said the manifesto is anchored on their six point agenda towards repositioning the state.

These include economic rejuvenation, agricultural revolution, restructured education system, improved workers welfare among others.

They expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious with a promise to run a peaceful campaign in all the 30 local governments in the state.

Related Posts

Lamido accuses APC of courting ‘more corrupt’ persons than PDP

TVCN 0

Makarfi promises to restructure Nigeria if elected president

TVCN 0

Kano PDP endorses Dankwambo as party’s Presidential candidate

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies