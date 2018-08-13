PDP tasks aspirants to be hopeful as party holds primary in Sept.

The People’s Democratic Party PDP in Ekiti State has directed its party members aspiring for elective offices in 2019 to go to the field as the party primary is billed for early September. The State Governor and the PDP State Chairman who held a meeting with the aspirants at the Government House, Ado Ekiti assured them that the party primary would be free and transparent.

The aspirants were charged to keep hope alive as the party would eventually reclaim the Governorship mandate from the APC.

