Pilots, engineers seek local content capacity growth

Federal government’s implementation of executive order five has been described as key to checking the growing unemployment rate among young pilots and engineers in Nigeria.

Executive order five encourages the use of indigenous professionals to develop the country.

Lilian Eze-Mark reports that the aim of this gathering is to create an opportunity to mentor young pilots and engineers and impress upon the government that expatriate employment quota is not abused.

President, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers does not want airline operators to employ expatriates at the detriment of indigenous pilots and engineers .

The association attributed last year’s accident free sector to its members’ high level of safety consciousness.

Former Kogi state governor , Idris Wada seeks urgent need for government and operators to find solution to the frequent collapse of domestic airlines in the country.

The former airline operator encouraged pilots and engineers to follow internationally laid down rules and regulations in their practice to ensure continued safety in the sector.

