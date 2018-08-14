Poland to hold first round of regional elections on Oct. 21

Poland will hold local elections on Oct. 21 with a second round on Nov. 4, according to a document published on Tuesday on the website of the Journal of Laws.

The vote could give the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which rules nationally and enjoys strong public support but is in a minority in most regional administrations, a stronger foothold in local government.

That would the socially conservative but economically left-leaning party more say in how public funds are spent ahead of next year’s general election.

According to the latest poll by IBRiS pollster, PiS could secure a majority in 12 out of Poland’s 16 regional legislatures.

