Home International Poland to hold first round of regional elections on Oct. 21
Poland to hold first round of regional elections on Oct. 21
International
World News
0

Poland to hold first round of regional elections on Oct. 21

0
0
now viewing

Poland to hold first round of regional elections on Oct. 21

now playing

Mali votes in run-off amid heavy security to counter militant threat

now playing

NFF announces new date for elections

now playing

Senator Ademola Adeleke eligible to contest - Osun high court

now playing

Zimbabwe's poll was peaceful, orderly - China

now playing

Southwest PDP rejects result of Ekiti Governorship poll

Poland will hold local elections on Oct. 21 with a second round on Nov. 4, according to a document published on Tuesday on the website of the Journal of Laws.

The vote could give the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which rules nationally and enjoys strong public support but is in a minority in most regional administrations, a stronger foothold in local government.

That would the socially conservative but economically left-leaning party more say in how public funds are spent ahead of next year’s general election.

According to the latest poll by IBRiS pollster, PiS could secure a majority in 12 out of Poland’s 16 regional legislatures.

Related Posts

Mali votes in run-off amid heavy security to counter militant threat

TVCN 0

NFF announces new date for elections

TVCN 0

Senator Ademola Adeleke eligible to contest – Osun high court

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies