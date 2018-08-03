Home News Police arrest suspected killer of Cocoa merchant in Ondo
Police arrest suspected killer of Cocoa merchant in Ondo
News
Nigeria
0

Police arrest suspected killer of Cocoa merchant in Ondo

0
0
now viewing

Police arrest suspected killer of Cocoa merchant in Ondo

now playing

#EkitiVotes: PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola drags Fayemi to tribunal

now playing

Buhari to address U.N. General Assembly Sept. 25

now playing

21 killed, as 29 others survive Sokoto boat mishap

now playing

INEC boss appeals as High Court orders his arrest

now playing

Court fixes October 4 for ruling on El-Zakzaky’s bail application

Image result for Nigerian PoliceThe Ondo state Police Command has paraded a 40 year old Cocoa factory worker, Valentine Akinbo for killing a cocoa merchant, Akin Akinmulero who is the Manager of Ondo Multipurpose Cooperative Union.

The suspect was said to have allegedly stabbed the cocoa merchant to death and went away with a sum of N700,000 (Seven hundred thousand naira).

Parading the suspect and six others before journalists, the spokesperson of the Ondo state Police command, Femi Joseph said the suspect would be charged to court.

Also paraded are five suspected burglars who specialised in burgling houses when the occupants are not around.

Related Posts

#EkitiVotes: PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola drags Fayemi to tribunal

TVCN 0

Buhari to address U.N. General Assembly Sept. 25

TVCN 0

21 killed, as 29 others survive Sokoto boat mishap

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies