Police arrest suspected killer of Cocoa merchant in Ondo

The Ondo state Police Command has paraded a 40 year old Cocoa factory worker, Valentine Akinbo for killing a cocoa merchant, Akin Akinmulero who is the Manager of Ondo Multipurpose Cooperative Union.

The suspect was said to have allegedly stabbed the cocoa merchant to death and went away with a sum of N700,000 (Seven hundred thousand naira).

Parading the suspect and six others before journalists, the spokesperson of the Ondo state Police command, Femi Joseph said the suspect would be charged to court.

Also paraded are five suspected burglars who specialised in burgling houses when the occupants are not around.

