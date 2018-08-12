Police begin investigation into killing of Ekiti APC chieftain

The Police have begun investigation into the killing of a prominent politician, Bunmi Ojo, on Friday in Ado Ekiti. Ojo, a former Commissioner at the Federal Character Commission, was shot dead at a Football Viewing Centre.

TVC News Correspondent reports that the deceased was shot dead at a Football Viewing

Centre inside the Highbury Stadium in Adebayo Area of Ado Ekiti. The blood stain on the seat he occupied on the fateful evening is still fresh.

The street housing the stadium used to be very busy but it’s now deserted as shop keepers and other businesses in the neighbourhood have closed since the fatal shooting of the young politician here.

The manager of the Football Viewing Centre where Bunmi Ojo was killed has been detained as the police continue with investigation into the homicide.

At the residence of the slain former aide to Former Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni, a condolence register has been opened and sympathisers are around to condole with the deceased’s wife and children.

